New Delhi, April 6: Former MP and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has filed a police complaint over alleged use of unauthorised loudspeakers at 72 mosques in Mankhurd Govandi suburb in eastern Mumbai, an official said on Sunday. The BJP leader filed the complaint on Saturday during a visit to the area under the Shivajinagar Police Station, Govandi, and cited an RTI reply which showed that 72 mosques were using loudspeakers without police permission.

He said: "I have lodged a complaint at the police station. Unauthorised loudspeakers have been installed on 72 mosques in Govandi, which are without police approval. I have demanded immediate action from the officials on this." For the last several months, Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP, has been raising the issue and running a campaign against illegal loudspeakers on mosques in various Mumbai neighbourhoods. He argues that loud noise emanating from the religious premises is not only a violation of the law, but also a problem for residents in nearby areas. 43 Booked in Jalgaon over ‘irregularities' in Birth Certificates.

In a post on social media platform X, Somaiya shared a copy of the RTI reply in which the police confirmed the presence of illegal loudspeakers in Shivajinagar Police Station area and colonies nearby. “Loudspeakers are used illegally by 72 mosques in Shivajinagar Police Station area. Police permission has not been given to any of these 72 masjids to use loudspeakers,” he said. The RTI application had sought information on the number of mosques in Deonar, Shivajinagar, Tilaknagar police station area using loud loudspeakers. It also asked as to how many mosques had the police station allowed to use loudspeakers between January 1, 2024 and February 17, 2025.

The police reply, signed by officers Bapurao Deshmukh, Mahesh Patil, Deepak Mahadik and Vikrant Shide, said: "No permission has been given from Shivajinagar Police Station to install loudspeakers on mosques during the specified period in the application." The police reply also clarified that no complaint had been received during the specified period in the application regarding the presence of loudspeakers on 72 mosques in Shivajinagar police station area and unauthorised loud loudspeakers being played.

The BJP leader has also been vocal about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Maharashtra. He claims to have studied the problem from Akola to Latur and has shared his concerns at several public forums. Recently, he claimed before media that intruders had obtained birth certificates in India using fake Aadhaar cards, fake documents and false affidavits. Kirit Somaiya Viral Obscene Video: Mumbai Crime Branch Begins Probe Into Alleged Controversial Clip Of BJP Leader.

Somaiya’s demand for action against illegal use of loudspeakers comes close to a similar action taken by Uttar Pradesh police in Sambhal where FIRs were filed against mosque imams for exceeding permitted noise levels. Later, as part of enforcement of an Allahabad High Court direction on noise pollution control, the authorities removed loudspeakers from the Shahi Jama Masjid, and other mosques in Sambhal.

