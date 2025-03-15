Mumbai, March 15: Kailash Nagre, the award-winning farmer from Vidarbha, has died by suicide. Nagre, a farmer from western Vidarbha, was honoured by the state government for his contribution to agriculture. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Nagre died by suicide on Thursday, March 13. He also left a suicide note in which he mentioned lack of adequate irrigation in the drought-prone region.

Who Was Kailash Nagre?

The 43-year-old farmer was awarded Maharashtra's prestigious Adarsha Yuva Shetkari Puruskar (Ideal Young Farmer Award) in 2020. As per the reporter, Kailash Nagre ended his life by consuming poison in his fields in Shivni Armal village in Buldhana district on Thursday morning, March 13. Nagre was leading a protest demanding water for local farmland. Maharashtra: Three Youths Drown in Indrayani River in Pune.

In his three-page suicide note, Nagre expressed his anguish over the lack of adequate irrigation in the region. He also urged the chief minister and other representatives to address the issue with utmost urgency. The suicide note also revealed that Nagre was burdened by the debt wrought by crop failure due to a water shortage.

"I was unable to manage the house, the farm, court cases, education of my children, and keep them happy," Nagre's letter stated. The award-winning farmer is survived by his wife and three children. Meanwhile, Nagre's death has left the residents of Shivni Armal village in shock. A farmer leader called Nagre's death a "murder by the state".

The Congress has also questioned the BJP-led Mahayuti government and held them responsible for Nagre's death. Nagre's last rites were performed at his farm on Thursday evening, March 13.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

