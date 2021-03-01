Mumbai, March 1: In a tragic incident, a father-son duo drowned in the backwaters of Ujani dam in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday afternoon. As per reports, the deceased identified as Vikas Shendge and his son Jay went for a boat ride when it capsized leading to their deaths. They were both residents of Akluj town and has reportedly come to Vangi village to attend a family function. Maharashtra Shocker: Scolded by Mom for Watching TV, 15-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self in Nagpur District.

As per reports, the boat was carrying four more people including two of their family members who were rescued by the local villagers and fishermen near the dam. However, the duo could not be saved and drowned. The incident reportedly took place around 4 PM on Sunday. Police told the Indian Express that the boat lost balance when one of the passengers was taking a photo. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills Crying 20-Month-Old Daughter in Gondia District After His Wife Asked for Rs 5 to Buy Snack.

A similar incident occurred in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar last month, when as many as six people after a boat ferrying them capsized in the Narmada river while around 50 people were rescued. The incident reportedly happened as the boat was carrying more number of people than its capacity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).