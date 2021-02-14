Nagpur, Feb 14 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur district after being scolded by her mother for watching TV for long hours, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in New Totladoh town in the district on Friday evening, an official said.

"Around 7 pm on Friday, the girl's mother reprimanded her for watching TV too much instead of focusing on her studies," he said.

"Soon after that, the minor retired to her room and locked it from inside. She hanged herself to death from the ceiling using a rope," he added.

The incident came to light around 8.30 pm.

A case of accidental death was registered at Deolapar police station.

