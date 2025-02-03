On Monday, February 3, the Maharashtra Government issued a resolution mandating the use of Marathi in all government offices. According to the Government Resolution (GR), all employees in government offices, semi-government offices, corporations under the Maharashtra government, and related institutions are required to use Marathi. However, foreign nationals and visitors from other states are exempted. The resolution also specifies that any officer found violating the rule will face action by the department or office in-charge. "Considering it an act of official indiscipline, if the complainant is dissatisfied with the action taken, they can appeal to the Marathi Language Committee of the Maharashtra Legislature," the resolution stated. Maharashtra Government Forms SIT To Probe ‘Conspiracy’ To Frame CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in ‘False Case’ During MVA Rule.

Maharashtra Mandates Use of Marathi in All Government Offices

Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution about use of Marathi language in government offices. According to this GR, all employees in government offices, semi-government offices, corporations under the Maharashtra government and other government-related offices… — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)