Maharashtra, Mumbai Report Highest Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases, State Tally Tops 27,000, COVID-19 Count Reaches 17,377 in Capital City

Mumbai, May 14: Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 1,602 more people tested positive for COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 cases in this western state of India has reached 27,524 so far. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also crossed 1,000-mark. On May 14, 44 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 1,019. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to Over 78,000 With 3,722 New Cases and 134 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

A total of 512 patients also recovered in the state on Thursday. Till now, 6059 patients have recovered in Maharashtra with the recovery rate of over 22 percent. According to the state health department, there are currently 20,441 active cases. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai continues to remain the worst-hit as it also registered the sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day. The maximum city reported 998 cases on Thursday. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's Tweet:

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 27524. Today, newly 1602 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 512 patients have been cured today, totally 6059 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 20441 — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 14, 2020

In Mumbai, 17,377 people have contracted coronavirus so far. Twenty-five people lost their lives in the city on Thursday due to the deadly virus, with this the death toll jumped to 621. Over 4,200 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far in Mumbai. In Dharavi, one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the city, 33 more people tested positive for coronavirus. Two deaths were also reported in the Asia's largest slum on Thursday. In Dharavi, 1,016 people have contracted COVID-19 so far, while fatalities inched closer to 35. Coronavirus Claims Sixth Life in Mumbai Police, PN Bhagwan Parte Posted at Shivaji Nagar Police Station Succumbs to COVID-19.

BMC's Statement:

998 new positive #COVID19 cases & 25 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total positive cases here rises to 16579, death toll rises to 621. A total of 443 people were discharged from hospitals today, 4234 people have been discharged till date: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/QvyZvTEQlM — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

With the continuous daily spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assured the people that besides coronavirus, the civic body has kept aside 7,500 beds for all other non-Corona diseases at major hospitals in the city and suburbs, maternity hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause huge concerns with 681 COVID-19 deaths and cases shooting beyond 20,000 to 20,689, with Thane district notching 36 deaths, Palghar 13 and Raigad 11 fatalities so far.

Pune Division trails a distant second with 198 fatalities and 3,783 patients. The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 71 deaths and 1,193 positive cases, followed by Akola Division with 26 deaths and 428 cases, and finally Aurangabad with 20 fatalities and 799 patients. There's also Kolhapur Division with five deaths and 158 patients, Latur Division with five fatalities and 94 cases, and finally Nagpur Division with three deaths and 339 patients.