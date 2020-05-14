India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to Over 78,000 With 3,722 New Cases and 134 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 14: The tally of COVID-19 cases in India surged to over 78,000 with another major spike recorded over the last 24 hours. The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Thursday, showed the COVID-19 graph peaking by 3,722 fresh infections and 134 new deaths -- higher than 3,525 cases and 122 fatalities recorded a day earlier. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

The recovery rate in India continues improve, and accelerated to 33.63 percent as per the latest statistics released by the government. Out of the total 78,003 cases, a total of 26,235 patients have been discharged. The remainder includes 49,219 active cases and 2,549 patients who succumbed to death.

"Spike of 3,722 COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the country is now at 78,003, including 49,219 active cases, 26235 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2,549 deaths," said the statement issued by the Union Health Ministry.

The worst-affected state in India is Maharashtra, where over 25,000 cases were reported -- as per the last update released on Wednesday by the State Health Department. Mumbai, the financial capital of the nation, accounts for more than 15,000 of the total cases.

India, after recording an upsurge in COVID-19 cases from late-March, is now among the 12 worst-affected countries in the world. The rate at which the infection is growing will take the country's tally beyond China in the next two days.

China, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, has so far reported 82,929 cases and 4,633 deaths. The worst-affected country in the world, due to the pandemic, is the United States which has recorded 1,430,348 and 85,197 deaths, by the time this report was published.