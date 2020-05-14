Coronavirus Claims Sixth Life in Mumbai Police, PN Bhagwan Parte Posted at Shivaji Nagar Police Station Succumbs to COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 14: Another Mumbai police personnel died on Thursday due to coronavirus. Mumbai cop PN Bhagwan Parte was posted at Shivaji Nagar Police station. It is the sixth death in the police force in Mumbai due to COVID-19. Mumbai police expressed condolences on the demise of Parte and another ASI Murlidhar Waghmare who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday. Mumbai Police Personnel Set to Join Duty After Recovering From Coronavirus, Receives Hero's Welcome; Watch Video

Mumbai Police tweeted, “Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Murlidhar Waghmare (Sewri PStn) & PN Bhagwan Parte (Shivaji Nagar PStn). ASI Waghmare & PN Parte were battling Coronavirus. May their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families.”

Tweet by Mumbai Police:

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Murlidhar Waghmare (Sewri PStn) & PN Bhagwan Parte (Shivaji Nagar PStn). ASI Waghmare & PN Parte were battling Coronavirus. May their souls rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with their families. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 14, 2020

Waghmare was posted at Sewri police station. He was admitted to a hospital on May 7. Till now nine deaths were reported in the Maharashtra police due to COVID-19. Out of which, six cops lost their lives in the state capital Mumbai. According to reports, one member each of the police force in Pune, Solapur and Nashik also died after suffering from COVID-19.

Last month, the Maharashtra police also gave compulsory leave of all police personnel in Mumbai aged above 55. More than 1,000 police personnel in Maharashtra contracted coronavirus. In Mumbai alone, close to 400 cops have diagnosed with the deadly virus so far.