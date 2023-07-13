Mumbai, July 13: Claiming they are 'disgusted' by the current political goings-on in the state, a group of around 10 Independent MLAs have decided to give up their claim for a ministerial berth from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, here on Thursday. The independent group, led by Prahar Janshakti Party chief and ex-Minister Omprakash B. alias Bachhu Kadu said that they are put off by the ongoing clamour for cabinet posts, particularly with the entry of the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"We have decided that we shall not insist on a cabinet berth as we don't want to trouble the CM further on this… We were planning to give up our claim today but after the CM called us for a meeting on July 17, and we shall announce our plans the next day," declared Kadu. Eknath Shinde Government in Maharashtra To Fall? BJP Can Retain Power With Support of NCP MLAs if Chief Minister and Some Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualified.

He referred to the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress-NCP, headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. "We had joined the MVA following his request and an assurance to give us representation in the cabinet. He kept his promise and I was made the Minister," said Kadu, expressing his gratitude to Thackeray.

However, the MLA from Achalpur (Akola) said that the MVA failed to create the separate Ministry for Disability Welfare, but it was done by the next regime led by Shinde. "If the MVA had taken the decision, we would not have quit and joined Shinde (in June 2022). Now Maharashtra is the first state in the country with a dedicated ministry for the handicapped. We are forever grateful to Shinde for this historic decision," said Kadu. ‘Eknath Shinde Will Continue as Chief Minister for Full Term Till 2024’, Assures Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He admitted that with the changed political environment in the state, there are many who are upset over being relegated to the side-lanes as their trust has been ‘shaken’. Expressing that he was 'firm', Kadu said that after the Independents' meeting with the CM on Monday, his group would take a final call on the matter.

Kadu's comments came even as Shinde grappled with the cabinet portfolios allocation and planned expansion to fill up the 14 vacancies in his team amid a strong game of political tug-of-war among the ruling triumvirate of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP.

