Pune, April 24: The Pune police recently arrested a notorious criminal and his aide for allegedly bludgeoning a man to death with an iron hammer following a dispute. Police officials said that the accused killed the deceased for not printing their photographs on hoardings that were put up on the occasion of Dr. BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the deceased has been identified as Gangaram Shivaji Kale of Upper Indira Nagar in Bibwewadi. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased's friend Pandit Kantenvaru (30) lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Bibwewadi police station.

The accused identified as Naruddin Mulla (26) and Ravi Jarpula (38), both residents of the Katraj area have been arrested. On April 19 around 9 pm, Pandit was talking with his friend Kale at Zambre Vasti in Bibwewadi, when the duo allegedly attacked them with an iron hammer.

The attackers allegedly hit Kale on his head multiple times with the hammer, thus leaving him seriously injured, a police officer said. After learning about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and took Kale and his friend to a nearby hospital for treatment,

However, on Thursday Kale succumbed to his injuries. While the police had initially booked the accused on charges of attempt to murder, they later charged the duo with murder charges after Kale's death.

Both, Naruddin and Ravi have been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

