Pune, August 28: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four people, including two teenagers, in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The incident took place in Janta Vasahat area of Pune city on Friday. The accused took turns to rape the woman. A case has been registered at the Dattawadi police station, and all the four accused have been arrested. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, one of the accused took the woman with him from the Swargate area to a room in Janta Vasahat. Three of his friends were also present there. The accused have been identified as 36-year-old Shrikant Sarode, 36-year-old Durvesh Jadhav, 19-year-old Aditya Pawar and 18-year-old Ashish Mohite. They raped the woman one by one. Locals reportedly informed the police after hearing the cries of the woman.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. The accused were arrested by the police and were presented before a court. “This is a serious incident. We have arrested four persons, and they have been taken to court,” reported the media house quoting Senior police inspector Krishna Indalkar as saying. The woman was also sent for medical examination. An investigation has been launched into the case. The police also suspect that the rape survivor is differently-abled.

Earlier this month, a Zilla Parishad school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a student in Yavatmal in Maharashtra for the past two months. Arun Rathod, the 51-year-old accused, was employed with Belora ZP school. He was caught by people in an objectionable position in school and handed over to the police after a thrashing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).