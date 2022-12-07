Mumbai, December 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Navi Mumbai, a woman ended her life by jumping off a building with her five-year-old son. The incident took place on Monday in Koparkhairane. As per reports, the 37-year-old woman jumped to death with her son after being tortured by her husband and in-laws.

According to a report in Mid-day, the deceased has been identified as Arati Sharma, who tied the knot with Vijendra Malhotra January 2016. The couples used to stay in Koparkhairane. Police officials said that the woman dies after jumping off the building while her son sustained serious injuries. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested her husband and have booked his sister and mother for abetment to suicide. Speaking about his sister's death, her brother Vishal Sharma said, "For a few years things were good but later on everything went downhill. They [husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law] started torturing my sister and would abuse her over every small issue. They did not allow us to visit her or let her speak to us on the phone."

In 2021, Arati tried to end her life but was saved by her her in-laws. Vishal also said that when they went to meet his sister and nephew on Diwali, they did not accept the sweets and gifts. He also claimed that his sister was not allowed to visit them as well. On December 5, Vishal received a call from his brother-in-law stating that his sister jumped with her son. Although she was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Mumbai Shocker: Gym Trainer Molests Woman, Threatens To Kidnap Her Daughter After She Refuses To Meet Him; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Arati's son was admitted to ICU as he sustained injuries to face, hands and legs. The police have booked Arati's husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Ajay Bhosale, senior inspector, Koparkhairane police station said, "The torture was going on for six years. On December 5, the fight was about boiling chana, which could have triggered the incident. We have arrested the husband while others have been issued notice."

