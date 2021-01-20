Mumbai, January 20: In a shocking incident two teenage boys stabbed and robbed several people in Thane, Maharashtra under the influence of alcohol. As per reports, the duo targeted around eight people. The accused already have a criminal history. The two boys rode on a stolen scooter and openly threatened people with chopper and nice, which they brought before the incident. Mumbai Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Survives After Being Sexually Abused, Strangulated & Stuffed inside Gunny Bag, Accused Driver Arrested.

The duo attacked a security guard at first, following which they took a rikshaw to Thane station and on the way robbed money and phone from the driver. From the station, they stole a scooter and went to the Eastern Express Highway. On the highway, they attacked two persons with the chopper and fled with their cellphones, as per reports.Mumbai Shocker: Man Survives Knife Attack on a Pedestrian Bridge in Kurla, Shocking Video Caught on CCTV.

Two of the victims attacked by them sustained major injuries and have been hospitalised. Police told the Times of India that the duo had consumed alcohol with their friends before going on the spree of robbing and stabbing people. The police were informed about their activities by the local residents, following which they rushed to the area and held the two accused.

