Bhiwandi, October 6: Thane Rural police in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi said on Monday that it has booked three persons, including an American national, for allegedly practising "banned religious activities" and "illegal conversion". Thane Rural police stated that Sainath Sarape, James Watson and Manoj Kolha are booked under Various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (299,302, 3(5),223, 126 (2), Foreign Nationals Act (section 14) and the anti-superstition law of Maharashtra( section 3)."All three have been arrested. Matter is being investigated further," they added. Hindu Children Being Enrolled in Madrasas, Taught Quran in Madhya Pradesh, Says NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo.

Earlier, Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) raised concerns about Hindu children being enrolled in government-funded madrasas in Morena and Shivpuri districts of Madhya Pradesh. According to Kanoongo, around 500 Hindu children are allegedly being taught the Quran and other Islamic studies, sparking allegations of a conspiracy to convert them to Islam."We received complaints about around 500 Hindu children enrolled in government-funded madrasas in Morena and Shivpuri, MP... The complainant alleges a conspiracy to convert Hindu children to Islam by teaching them the Quran and related topics. We sent this complaint to the Madhya Pradesh government for investigation," Kanoongo earlier told ANI. NHRC Seeks Report on Alleged Illegal Conversion Racket Operating in Madhya Pradesh's Madrasas.

"Our main concern: Hindu children should not be in madrasas. Even if Muslim children attend madrasas, they should also go to school for their fundamental education... Therefore, it is essential to clearly understand that madrasas are not places where children are educated. Even if there are Muslim children in the madrasa, they should be enrolled in school while continuing their madrasa education," said Kanoongo earlier.