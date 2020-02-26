Maharashtra: Vasai Teen Commits Suicide After Friends Block Him on Whatsapp Group

Death penalty. (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Open Clip Art)

Vasai, February 26: Bullied and blocked on social media, an 18-year-old boy from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar committed suicide on Friday, February 26. The parents of the victim, a first-year Bachelor of Mass Media student, alleged that his friends on a Whatsapp group instigated him to commit suicide. A case of the accidental deal has been filed in the matter, Times of India reported. School Bullying Increases Chances of Mental Health Issues.

According to the report, "Namunee" Whatsapp group, was set up by victim's one of the friend in July last year. The boy was often blocked by the group admin as he objected to the vulgar conversations. "He would then request his friends on their personal chat to add him back to the group," said his father. Bullying Can Be Reduced by a 'Sense of Belongingness'.

The victim's father said that he was reserved in natured and started learning animations believing that his classmates would unblock him when they needed help with some college projects, TOI reported. Since the last two weeks, the boy refused to go to college. "We kept asking him if there was a problem but he remained silent," his father said.