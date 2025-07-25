The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Palghar and an orange alert for Thane and Mumbai today, July 25 (Friday). The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane today. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive 2.2 to 9 mm of rainfall while Delhi is expected to witness 0.3 mm of rain on Friday. While no rain has been forecasted for Chennai, Bengaluru is likely to receive light showers today. On the other hand, Windy has predicted 0.7 mm to 3.1 mm of rain in Hyderabad today. That said, Kolkata is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with 0.2 to 16 mm of rain likely in the city. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, is projected to receive 0.3 to 2.4 mm of rainfall on Friday. Sikkim Rains 2025: IMD Reports Below-Normal Monsoon, Highlights Significant Drop in Seasonal Rainfall.

