New Delhi, April 24: The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Following is the text of the message:

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Date & Significance: All That You Should Know About This Important Festival in Jainism. I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of ‘Mahavir Jayanti’.

Through his teachings of non-violence, compassion and selflessness, Bhagwan Mahavir showed an enlightened path for harmony and progress of humanity. He is indeed one of the greatest prophets of social reform and peace in our country.

This festival holds a major significance for the Jain community and is celebrated with spiritual fervour and festive spirit in India and across the world. Charity work by devotees, recitation of stavans, procession of the Lord in a chariot and spiritual lectures by Jain munis and sadhvis are the special attraction on this occasion. But given the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge my fellow citizens to celebrate this festival at home and by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

In the spirit of Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings, let us contribute in our own way to the common fight against COVID-19. Let us reaffirm our commitment to internalize the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and dedicate ourselves to building a peaceful, harmonious and just society.