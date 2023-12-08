New Delhi, December 8: The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra as Member of Parliament for 'unethical conduct' in 'cash for Parliament Questions'. Meanwhile, before announcing the expulsion of Moitra, the Speaker requested every member that they need to prepare the question themselves.

"No one can put the question on behalf of the MP, I am speaking on record. I am the Speaker and it is my responsibility to maintain the dignity of the House," he said. Moitra was expelled following the Ethics Committee report recommendations accepted on voice vote. Mahua Moitra ‘Cash for Query’ Charge: TMC MP Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Alleged Serious Misdemeanours (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Expels TMC MP Mahua Moitra

#WATCH | Cash for query matter | TMC's Mahua Moitra expelled as a Member of the Lok Sabha; House adjourned till 11th December. Speaker Om Birla says, "...This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it… pic.twitter.com/mUTKqPVQsG — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

However, Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha as House votes to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'unethical conduct'. The House was then adjourned for the day till 11 a.m. on Monday.

