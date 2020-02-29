Major General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar Promoted to Lt. Gen Rank, Third Woman in Indian Defence Forces to Become 3-Star Flag Officer

Maj. Gen Madhuri Kanitkar (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 29: Major General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Friday was approved for promotion to the rank of Lieutenant-General. She is currently serving as Major General, Medical in Udhampur. Madhuri Kanitkar became the third woman officer from the defence services to be promoted to the three-star flag officer rank. Her husband Lt Gen Rajeev Kanitkar also recently retired from the Indian Army. Indian Army Women Officers Can be Given Command Roles in Non-Combat Services, Supreme Court Tells Centre.

Lt. Gen Punita Arora was the first woman officer to don the second-highest rank of the Indian Defence Forces – Lt. Gen. in the Indian Army and Vice-Admiral in the Indian Navy. Lt. Gen. Punita was Commandant of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC). She took charge of the commandant of Armed Forces Medical College in 2004 thereafter becoming the first woman officer to command the medical college.

Meanwhile, Padmavathy Bandopadhyay was the first woman Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force and the second woman officer to be promoted to the three-star flag officer rank. Air Marshal Bandopadhyay was the first woman officer to become an aviation medicine specialist. Supreme Court Directs Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women Officers, Says Their Exclusion Goes Against Equal Opportunity in Public Service.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that the permanent commission would apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. The Court was hearing the Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Army. The Court had also said that the exclusion of women from command posting goes against the principles against discrimination and equal opportunity in public service, i.e. Articles 14 and 16.