Police in Bihar's Nawada conducted a raid and busted a gang of alleged cybercriminals running "All India Pregnant Job Services" and "Playboy Service" to dupe people. Three members of the gang were arrested during the operation. Speaking about the modus operandi, DYSP Imran Parvez, on January 7, said the accused men would post "job advertisements" on Facebook offering INR 5 lakh to impregnate childless women. When gullible people make contact, the accused would make them pay from INR 500 to INR 20,000 in the name of registration fee. After receiving money, the cybercriminals end all contacts with the victims, leaving them high and dry. ‘Pregnant Job’: Fraudsters in Haryana’s Nuh Dupe Men With Fake Job Ad Offering Money for Impregnating Childless Women, 2 Accused Arrested.

Gang of Cybercriminals Running ‘All India Pregnant Job Service’ Busted in Bihar's Nawada

