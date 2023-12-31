Nawada, December 31: In a shocking turn of events, eight individuals were arrested in Bihar’s Nawada district for operating an unconventional job agency, known as the ‘All India Pregnant Job Agency’. The agency falsely promised to pay a substantial sum of Rs 13 lakh to those who could successfully impregnate women unable to conceive. However, the mastermind behind this operation, Munna Kumar, remains at large.

TOI reported that the agency, under the guise of a seemingly lucrative offer, duped unsuspecting individuals into paying a registration fee of Rs 799. The police revealed that the accused contacted potential victims via WhatsApp, seeking their assistance in this deceitful scheme. Those expressing interest were then shown pictures of women they were supposed to help. Online Scam in Gujarat: Offering Part-Time Jobs, Two College Dropouts Dupe People of Rs 60 Crore in Three Months; Arrested.

The scam didn’t stop there. The victims were further ensnared when asked to make additional payments ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, purportedly as security deposits. The police noted that the price would escalate based on the perceived attractiveness of the women in the pictures. Multi-Crore Rupees Scam: After Six-Month Hunt, Fugitive Scamster Couple Lands in Mumbai Police Net.

Despite the unethical and illegal nature of the operation, the victims were promised a hefty “prize money” of Rs 13 lakh upon successful conception. Even in the event of failure, a “consolation prize” of Rs 5 lakh was assured. The police are continuing their investigation into this disturbing case.

