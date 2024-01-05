New Delhi, January 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. Banerjee, who is also the chief of the All India Trinamool Congress, turned 69 on Friday. In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life." Mamata Banerjee Birthday 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes 'Long and Healthy Life' To Bengal Chief Minister on Her Birthday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Banerjee and posted his wishes on 'X' in Bengali.