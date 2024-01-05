Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 5 extended greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on her 69th birthday and prayed for the latter's long and healthy life. PM Modi took to X, formerly twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life". PM Narendra Modi Roadshow in Kerala: People Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister As He Holds Roadshow in Thrissur (Watch Video).

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Mamata Banerjee:

Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2024

