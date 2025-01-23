Shimla, January 23: A 19-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death during the winter carnival in Himachal's Manali, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused has been arrested. The deceased, identified as Dakshya, was a resident of Vasisht near Manali, they added.

The incident occurred backstage at Manu Rangshala on Wednesday night, as hundreds of people were enjoying the cultural night. According to the police, the accused attacked the deceased on his neck with a broken glass bottle after an argument, which proved fatal. The postmortem has been conducted, and the report is awaited. Kullu Superintendent of Police, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, said the accused was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

The police are investigating the reason behind the violent action that led to the boy's death, he added. As soon as the information arrived, the police rushed to the spot. took the boy to the civil hospital and informed the family members. Talking to the media late on Wednesday night, the uncle of the deceased, Shyam Lal, had said that they would place the body of the deceased at Manali Chowk if the accused was not nabbed by Thursday and the people of Manali would take to the streets.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, police said. Meanwhile, the performance of Maha Nati in the cultural event by the women of the Right Bank of Manali, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday.