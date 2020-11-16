New Delhi, November 16: India reported 30,548 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. India’s coronavirus tally reached 88,45,128 on Monday. Meanwhile, a total of 435 people also succumbed to the deadly virus since Sunday morning. Till now, 1,30,070 COVID-19 patients died in the country. Last time India reported less than 30,000 cases was on July 15, 2020. Coronavirus Live Tracker.

Active cases in India decreased by 13,738 in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases in the country stands at 4,65,478. A total of 82,49,579 have recovered from the virus so far, while one person has migrated to another country. Since Sunday morning, 43,851 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus. COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi: Centre Assured 750 New ICU Beds, Daily Tests to be Increased to 1 Lakh, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Amit Shah.

With 30,548 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 88,45,127. With 435 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,30,070 Total active cases at 4,65,478 after a decrease of 13,738 in the last 24 hrs Total discharged cases at 82,49,579 with 43,851 new discharges in last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/7zRLIB7VCM — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 93.27 percent. Meanwhile, the case mortality rate of the country 1.47. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday conducted 8,61,706 COVID-19 tests. A total of 12,56,98,525 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 15th November, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/2x1xe2ZyOM — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state of the country. Till now, 17,47,242 people have contracted COVID-19 in the western state of India. The state recovery rate improved marginally to 92.45 percent. The death toll mounted to 45,974. The mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 percent.

Meanwhile, Delhi is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. Amidst the fresh COVID-19 surge in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called a high-level meeting involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Centre also assured to make available 750 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. The cumulative case count in the national capital reached 4.85 lakh on Sunday.

