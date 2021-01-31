New Delhi, January 31: A type of paper called 'Mon Shugu', which has been made in the hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh for centuries, got special mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This local art was pushed to the brink of closure with modern techniques, but a local social worker gives it a new life.

The Prime Minister chose to talk about the art in 'Mann Ki Baat' after he knew that the local social worker Gombu not only rejuvenated this art but also gave employment to tribal brothers and sisters in Arunachal Pradesh. Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 73rd Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme.

The art attracted the Prime Minister with its dual benefits that comprises its uniqueness in helping while protection of environment as well as opening new avenues of income for people residing in the northeastern state's Tawang town.

Tawang is a town situated at 448 km north-west of Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar at an elevation of approximately 3,048 metres where locals make 'Mon Shugu' paper from the bark of a plant named Shugu Sheng, hence trees do not have to be cut to make this paper. Besides, no chemical is used in making this paper, thus, this paper is safe for the environment and for health too.

There was a time when this paper was exported but with modern techniques, large amount of paper started getting made and this local art was pushed to the brink of closure. Now a local social worker Gombu has made an effort to rejuvenate this art, this is also giving employment to tribal brothers and sisters there.

