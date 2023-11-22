Mumbai, November 22: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday said Marathas will not sit quietly until the police personnel responsible for lathicharging peaceful protesters from the community in Jalna district in September are dismissed from service. Addressing a rally of Maratha community members at Igatpuri in Nashik district, Jarange demanded that the names of those who had ordered the lathicharge be disclosed.

“We were observing a peaceful protest (for Maratha quota) at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district but police personnel charged at us and beat us with lathis. Later, a case was filed against us (Maratha protesters) on charges of conspiracy and attempt to murder among others," Jarange said recalling the incident which occurred on September 1. Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Indefinite Fast Gives Maharashtra Government Two Months To Resolve Maratha Reservation Issue.

Until the policemen involved in lathicharge are dismissed from service, the Maratha community from our village or from across Maharashtra will not be at peace, he said.

“There was a temple of Lord Hanuman near our protest site. However, the police invoked charges such as obstructing the functioning of government work. Is the temple part of government?” he asked. Jarange demanded that police officials disclose the names of those who had ordered lathicharge.

“If officials tell us the names, they will be free and we will confront the concerned officers. It does not matter who the officer is (who gave the order for lathicharge),” he said. Police had baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village on September 1 after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift Jarange who was observing a hunger strike for Maratha quota to the hospital.

Several persons. including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence. Jarange came into the limelight after the police action and eventually became the face of the agitation by Marathas seeking the quota in government jobs and education.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be given the Kunbi caste certificates, which will entitle them to claim benefits under the OBC category. Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Targets Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Says He Is Losing OBC Base.

Jarange, whose fast unto death on two occasions forced the Maharashtra government to set up a panel to issue Kunbi certificates after scrutiny, has given a December 24 deadline to act on his demands and hinted at taking the agitation to Mumbai.