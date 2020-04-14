COVID-19 Patient’s Father Attacks Doctor at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Junior doctors hold an emergency meeting with Osmania General Hospital Superintendent. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 14: In another case of attack on healthcare professionals on the frontline to combat coronavirus, the father of a patient assaulted a doctor at state-run Osmania General Hospital here on Tuesday. The man, who was also under quarantine at hospital, attacked the junior doctor after his son tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the designated facility for treatment of positive cases.

On learning about this, the patient's father manhandled the junior doctor for keeping his son with a person who had already tested positive. The incident triggered protest by doctors and other healthcare personnel, who sought adequate security. Hospital Superintendent B. Nagender appealed to the police to provide sufficient protection to doctors and paramedics. Doctors and Nurses Testing and Treating COVID-19 Patients Attacked by Mobs in Delhi, Indore and Other Cities, Shocking Videos and Reports of Stone Pelting, Spitting on Healthcare Workers Emerge.

The staff complained that attendants are entering the isolation wards and creating problems for them. This is the second such incident in the city this month. Earlier, a doctor at Gandhi Hospital was assaulted by two relatives of a man following his death. All the three had tested positive. Greater Hyderabad accounts for 216 out of 472 Covid-19 patients currently undergoing treatment. Ten out of 17 fatalities were also from the city.