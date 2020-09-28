Srinagar, September 28: The Supreme Court will hear a plea tomorrow seeking the release of former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. The petition was filed before the apex court in the past week by Iltija, the daughter of Mufti. She has appealed the top court to restore the fundamental rights of her mother and order her release from detention. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Scrapping of Article 370 Will Be an Issue in Polls, Says RK Singh.

Mufti, 61, was detained over an year ago along with several other political leaders. She, along with ex-CMs Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, was taken into custody on August 4, a day before the Centre issued an executive order to repeal Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

Update by ANI

Supreme Court to hear a petition tomorrow by Iltija, seeking release of his mother & former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. pic.twitter.com/gOOojLRgIG — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

While most political leaders of the Valley were released over the past eight months, the detention of Mufti continues. On April 7, she was transferred from the state guest house to her residence as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has remained under house arrest.

Mufti, who heads the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was the Chief Minister of J&K between 2016 to 2018, in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The coalition government she led was called an "alliance of extremes" due to the hardline nationalist approach of the BJP and the "soft on separatists" charge levelled against the PDP.

The J&K administration has slapped the Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mufti to continue her detention. Iltija, her daughter who has moved the plea, has been vocal to protest against the government's action on her mother. On social media, she had claimed that her mother is paying the price for her uncompromising principles and stand on Kashmir.

