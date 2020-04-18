Milind Deora Shares Video of Firefighting Drones, Urges Mumbai’s Fire Brigade To Use Unmanned Aircraft to 'Avoid Frontline Casualties'; Watch Video

Milind Deora Shares Video of firefighting Drones (Photo Credits: Twitter/@milinddeora)

Mumbai, April 18: Indian National Congress leader Milind Deora on Saturday, April 18, shared a video of firefighting drone that can douse off blazing high-rise building within minutes. In the Twitter post, the former Mumbai Congress chief said that drones are equipped with thermal cameras which enables them to see through smoke and avoid casualties. Fire Safety Tips: How do you Escape From a Fire? Fire Safety Guidelines & Use of Fire Extinguishers.

"Requesting Mumbai’s dynamic Chief Fire Officer, @prabhatfire to evaluate firefighting drones for Mumbai’s Fire Brigade. Drones equipped with thermal cameras enable firefighters to see through smoke & avoid frontline casualties @mybmc," Deora tweeted.

Milind Deora's Tweet:

Requesting Mumbai’s dynamic Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale to evaluate firefighting drones for Mumbai’s Fire Brigade. Drones equipped with thermal cameras enable firefighters to see through smoke & avoid frontline casualties @mybmc pic.twitter.com/HfaEx4cImf — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) April 18, 2020

The video is originally from Chongqing city in south-western China. The firefighting drones can lift 25 kilograms of weight and can rise to 100 metres of height within 10 seconds. The fire drill took place on January 20.

The drones with thermal-imaging cameras, can not only pinpoint the hotspots but also recognise trapped people. The firefighting drones are also very handy as they can reach places which are unsafe for firefighters or were fire trucks can't reach.