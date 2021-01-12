Lucknow, January 12: The special campaign ‘Mission Rojgar’, launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji on December 5 last, aiming to provide 50 lakhs job by March 2021 has so far employed over 24 lakhs people of the state. As many as 24,30,000 people have been given employment and self-employment opportunities between December 5, 2020, and January 7, 2021.

This is for the first time that under Mission Rojgar such a large number of workers and young unemployed candidates have been provided employment and self-employment. In fact, 35.35 crore man-days were also created under this campaign. Around 21 Crore Man-Days Employment Provided Under Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan, Says Ministry of Rural Development.

The UP CM has also given instructions to start the recruitment process on the vacant posts in government departments. According to the government estimate, there are around 5 lakh vacancies in all the departments of UP which have to be filled under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In order to fill these vacant posts, work is done in all departments rapidly and the efforts of the officials are that as per the intention of the government, the process of giving jobs to the vacant posts should be started as soon as possible.

Under this campaign, a total of 69,691 youth have been recruited on a regular basis so far. As many as 2,259 persons were given jobs through outsourcing and 36,868 people were given employment on a contract basis.

It is to be mentioned that according to the data of ‘Mission Rojgar’, 4,57,628 unemployed youths were assisted for self-employment. A total of 59,728 youths willing to get employment were selected for skill training and so far, 17,57,489 youth have been provided employment in the private sector.