New Delhi, March 21: Days after a video went viral showing a woman being pushed inside a car by a man in a busy road in Delhi, she said that the incident took place following a fight with her fiance, adding that it was misunderstanding which has since been resolved.

"It was a misunderstanding between my fiance and me. We had a fight over a personal matter and later we had patched up," the woman said in a video message while thanking Delhi Police for being protective. The incident occured on the night of March 18. Gurugram Shocker: Delhi Woman Accuses Live-in Partner of Rape, Shooting Private Photos and Videos, FIR Registered.

The Delhi Police had traced the woman and her fiance who was seen pushing her into the cab after an altercation in Mangolpuri. DCP of Outer Delhi Harender Kumar Singh had said that they got a PCR call regarding this by an onlooker after which an FIR under section 365 of the IPC was lodged and teams were formed to look into it.

Woman Pushed Inside Car

When @RahulGandhi said many women tell him they are not safe & face violence, Delhi Police sent him a notice and today rushed to his house. This video is from Delhi where a woman is seen beaten & pushed into a car. This is where Police should have been!pic.twitter.com/5UXgpVQAjp — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 19, 2023

The cab owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent to his house. Police learnt this car was sold to many persons and was also being used by many drivers. The drivers used to take bookings through Ola. Pune Shocker: Man Pushes Wife, Daughter Off Train Near Khadki; Girl Dies, Woman Critically Injured.

"Finally, we traced the last driver who was operating it. He told us he got a booking from Rohini to Vikaspuri by a girl and two boys. On the way they had a fight. We traced the girl and the boys on the basis of their booking. They told us that due to an altercation the girl got down the car and her friend forcefully got her back into the car," the official said.

