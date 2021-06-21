New Delhi, June 21: The progress of the southwest monsoon over parts of North India is expected to be slow as the wind pattern by the numerical models do not suggest favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that monsoon in parts of North India including Delhi, Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab is likely to be slow as 'large-scale features are not favourable' for its further advancement.

The IMD said that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and its neighborhood, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar during the next 24 hours. The IMD further issued a warning saying moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next 24 hours. The weather may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors. Monsoon 2021: Gujarat Continues to Witness Heavy Rains, Anjar Worst Hit; IMD Forecast Rainfall on June 20 and 21.

Private weather agency Skymet Weather said chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only around the usual date of June 27. In the last week, the IMD said that the impact of mid-latitude westerly on the monsoon is likely to continue till June 23, and hence the advancement of southwest monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi is not likely during the period.

The weather agency said the monsoon flow pattern is likely to organise and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India is likely during the same period. The IMD had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, around 12 days early. Usually, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

