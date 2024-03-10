Bengaluru, March 10: In a distressing incident, an elderly man suffered a significant financial blow after falling prey to an online cyber scam. Jai Narain Kaushal, formerly employed as a marketing executive at a private firm in Muscat, Oman, lost over Rs four lakhs due to a remote access application that scammers made him download after a wrong order delivery. The 73-year-old man residing in the Gottigere suburb told the police that the fraudsters impersonated as customer care executives and forced him to download an unknown application on his mobile phone, after which lakhs of rupees were siphoned off from his two bank accounts.

As per a report in Times of India, Kaushal received wrong items after a purchase of homoeopathic tablet box worth Rs 197 from a healthcare portal. Following this, the man searched the internet for the portal’s customer care number and dialed the one he found. The person who answered collected Kaushal’s details and assured him that his issue would be resolved. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses as Customs Officer, Dupes Over 250 Women on Matrimonial Sites in Bengaluru, Arrested.

Shortly after this, he received another call from an unknown number. The caller, impersonating the executive director of the healthcare platform, coerced him into downloading a remote desktop application (AvvalDesk) from the Play Store. Afterward, they called Kaushal again, assuring him that the money had been credited to his account. However, when Kaushal checked his digital payment app, he discovered that no refund had been made. Job Fraud in Bengaluru: Fraudster Who Cheated Nearly 500 Job Aspirants of Rs 5 Crore Faces Victims Wrath, Dials Police Helpline Only To Get Arrested.

As per the statement recorded by the police, Kaushal received three calls within an hour, stating that the amount had not been refunded to his account due to some technical glitch. Two hours later, he received an alert from one of his banks about a transaction. The man was defrauded of Rs 3.4 lakh from one of his accounts, while Rs 95,000 was swindled from his other account. A senior police officer stated that steps have been taken to freeze the funds from the fraudulent accounts.

