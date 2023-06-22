Bhopal, June 22: A woman and a man were allegedly thrown off a moving train near Bilouwa police station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district after she resisted rape attempt by five men. The incident took place on the night of June 17. The accused men first forced the woman to remove her clothes and later pushed her and her relative out of moving train when she resisted. The horrifying incident happened on the Surat Express train en route from Muzaffarpur to Surat in Gujarat.

According to a report by India Today, the victim and her relative, both residents of Jharkhand, boarded the train from Lucknow. They were travelling to Gujarat in search of a job. A group of men entered their coach in Gwalior and allegedly started misbehaving with the woman. They allegedly began pulling her saree, forcibly removing her clothes and made her semi-naked. They also tried to click photos and videos of her. UP Shocker: Man Dies After Being Thrown From Moving Ayodhya-Delhi Express Train on Suspicion of Mobile Theft in Shahjahanpur (Watch Video).

When the man accompanying the woman protested, the accused overpowered him and threw both him and the woman out of the moving train. A line man found the duo lying unconscious near the railway tracks and informed the police about it. Cops shifted them to a hospital. Based on the woman's initial statement, the police registered a case and started looking for the accused. West Bengal Shocker: Passenger Pushed Out of Moving Train in Birbhum, Accused Arrested (Disturbing Video).

The victim and her relative are traumatised by the incident and undergoing treatment, said a report by The Free Press Journal. Cops are waiting for their condition to improve so that they can share more details that might help cops in catching the culprits.

