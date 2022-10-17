A horrifying video of a man being thrown out of a moving train has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident took place in West Bengal's Birbhum. In the 46-second video clip, two men can be seen standing near the door of a moving train. As the video moves further, the two men can be seen arguing with each other when all of a sudden the other man throws the former out of the moving train. The shocking act was caught on the train's CCTV camera. According to reports, the accused was arrested after the video went viral on social media. Video: UP Police Dog Johny Plays ‘Claw-Some’ Role in Solving Murder Mystery Within 48 Hours in Kasganj, Helps Cops Find Killer and Looted Tractor.

Shocking Video Caught on Camera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)