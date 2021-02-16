Madhya Pradesh, February 16: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, a tribal woman was forced to carry a member of her husband's family on her shoulders and walk for three kilometres as a punishment. The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral. She had allegedly left her husband for someone else.

Angered by this, her relatives beat her. Police have registered a case against her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and a relative for voluntarily causing hurt, abusing, and criminal intimidation. Odisha: Unable to Afford House, 72-Year-Old Tribal Woman Lives in Toilet for 3 Years in Mayurbhanj.

Tribal woman forced to carry a teenage boy on her shoulders and walk for 3 km, Watch Video:

The shocking video showed the video walking with the boy on her shoulders as villagers armed with sticks and cricket bats march alongside - some grinning and enjoying her humiliation. Some even hit her with the sticks and bats when she slows down.

Police have said a case has been registered and four accused have been arrested so far. According to reports, the woman had separated from her husband by mutual consent. She was living with another man. However, her ex-husband's family felt offended and abducted her on February 9. They forced her to carry a teenager on her shoulders and paraded her for 3km.

