New Delhi, May 7: Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) has reported mucormycosis, a rare and serious fungal infection, triggered by coronavirus (COVID-19), in six patients in last two days. Last year, nearly a dozen cases of mucormycosis fungal infection had been reported at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Half of the patients had lost their eyesight due to the black fungal infection.

We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of mucormycosis. Last year, this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from loss of eye sight, removal of nose and jaw bone," Dr Manish Munjal, a senior ENT surgeon at SGRH, was quoted by News18 as saying. Mucormycosis, Fungal Infection With Mortality Rate of 50%, Found in COVID-19 Patients in Ahmedabad, Experts Raise Alarm.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection with a mortality rate of whopping 50 percent. Previously called zygomycosis, the black fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. The infection usually starts from the nose and spreads to eyes. If not treated on time, it can cause death.

'COVID-19 Patients Vulnerable to Mucormycosis'

COVID-19 patients with weak immunity are more prone to mucormycosis, said Dr Ajay Swaroop, who heads the Department of ENT at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. "Use of steroids in treatment of coronavirus infection and the fact that many COVID-19 patients have diabetes as co-morbidity could be one of the reasons for this rise in black fungus cases again. COVID-19 infected patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection," he said.

Preventive Steps:

It is vital to maintain good hygiene. One should avoid touching eyes and nose often. If you notice swelling around your nose, eyes or throat, you must visit a doctor for a checkup. Early detection of mucormycosis plays key role in treatment of the disease.

