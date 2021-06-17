Mumbai, June 17: The eyes of three children infected with Black Fungus of Mucormycosis had to be removed after surgery to save their lives, reported NDTV. The surgery had to be performed to stop the fungus from spreading to other parts of the body. The three children are four, six and 14 years old. The younger children had recovered from COVID-19. The operations were conducted at two Hospitals in Mumbai.

According to a report published in NDTV, the four and six-year-old children are not diabetic. The 14-year-old girl is diabetic. Notably, another 16-year-old developed symptoms of diabetes after recovering from coronavirus. Black Fungus was detected in the stomach of the 16-year-old girl. The younger children were admitted to KBH Bachooali Ophthalmic and ENT Hospital of the city. Green Fungus Patient Airlifted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital from Indore, First Such Case in India.

“We saw two girls infected with Black Fungus in the second wave (of COVID-19). Both were diabetic. After she came to us (the 14 years old), one of her eyes turned black within 48 hours. The fungus was spreading to the nose too. Luckily, it did not reach the brain. We treated her for six weeks; unfortunately, she lost her eye, reported the media house quoting Dr. Jesal Sheth, Senior Consultant Paediatrician at Fortis Hospital as saying. Mucormycosis in India: Over 28,000 Black Fungus Cases Reported in Country So Far, Says Harsh Vardhan.

Dr Sheth further added that the 16-year-old girl was not diabetic and had recovered from the deadly virus, but suddenly developed symptoms of diabetes. The girl’s intestines had started bleeding . After angiography, it was detected that Black Fungus had infected blood vessels near her stomach. Dr. Prithesh Shetty, Oculoplasty, Ocular Oncology and Ocular Prosthetic at the hospital told the media house that if the eyes of the children would have not been removed, their life would be in danger.

Mucormycosis is one of the rapidly spreading infections observed in patients recovering from coronavirus. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by a group of moulds called mucormycetes that has been developing in COVID-19 recovered patients. The fungal disease is commonly being observed in patients who were given steroids for a long time, who have been hospitalised for a long time, were on oxygen support or ventilator, faced poor hospital hygiene or those who have been taking medication for other illnesses such as diabetes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 09:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).