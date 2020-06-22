New Delhi, June 22: Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani has joined the elite club of world's 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the list of world's 10 richest people, Mukesh Ambani now holds the ninth position. He overtook Larry Ellison of Oracle Corp. and France’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers. Ambani is the only Asian featured in the list of world's 10 wealthiest people. Mukesh Ambani Back on Top as Asia's Richest Man After Facebook-Reliance Jio Deal, Pushes Jack Ma on Second Spot.

Mukesh Ambani becomes the ninth richest person in the world after his net worth recently jumped to $64.5 billion. This comes two days after Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced it has become a net debt-free company. Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday crossed the Rs 1,700-mark for the first time. The stock hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,706.55 and its market capitalisation crossed Rs 10.81 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani in Talks With Times Group to Sell News Assets, Says Report; Reliance Denies It.

RIL has raised over Rs 1.68 lakh crore in just 58 days. Its net debt stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020. In a statement, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said: "I have fulfilled my promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of March 31, 2021. Over the past few weeks, we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal interest of the global financial investor community in partnering with Jio."

Besides, Ambani's RIL has become the first Indian company to enter the exclusive club of $150 billion in market capitalisation among the worlds most valuable companies, and is now ranked 58 on the list. RIL now has a market capitalisation of $151.2 billion and this is the highest ever valuation of an Indian company.

