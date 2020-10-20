Mumbai, October 20: Reliance Industries' Chairperson Mukesh Ambani expressed wish to leave three legacies behind him. Speaking at an online book launch on Monday, Mukesh Ambani said that he wants to make India a digital society, boost India's education system, and transformation of the energy sector to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

"If I can play my small part in achieving this, if I can create institutions to perpetuate and sustain these objectives, then I would have done my bit," reported Bloomberg quoting Mukesh Ambani as saying. Reliance Retail Buys Future Group Businesses: Mukesh Ambani Owned RIL Announces Acquisition of Kishore Biyani Owned Retail Business For Rs 24,713 Crore.

The Reliance Industries Chairperson highlighted the need to rethink and redefine manufacturing in India. Ambani suggested that the manufacturing sector could become strong only when there should be a focus on bricks than clicks. Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd Topples ExxonMobil Corporation to Become World's Number 2 Energy Company.

Ambani stated, "Just like we have start-ups in the technology sector, I think India is ripe now to support small and medium entrepreneurs and get them the physical start-up. So we need as much thinking about bricks as we have about clicks."

In July, Reliance Industries Ltd. became the world's second-largest energy company after Saudi Aramco. It had toppled ExxonMobil Corporation. Dhirubhai's Reliance Industries is today India's most valuable company that spans from energy to textiles, retail and telecom.

Ambani further said his group is working towards the transformation of India into a digital society which will incorporate all the future industries. In the next few decades, India has to move away from fossil fuels to completely renewable energy and "be Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).