Mumbai, October 5: A day after a fire broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in south Mumbai, fire fighting operations were still on even after 18 hours, officials said on Monday. A fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation, they said.

The blaze erupted around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey structure, located near Juma mosque in Masjid Bunder area. It was initially tagged as a 'level-3' (major) fire, but later escalated to 'level-4', the officials said. Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Cutlery Market in Abdul Rehman Street.

Fire at Cutlery Market in Abdul Rehman Street

Sixteen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers along with three turn-table ladders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are on the spot and efforts are still underway to douse the flames, a fire official said, adding that there was thick smoke in the area due to the blaze.

During the operation, a 40-year-old firefighter received injuries and was rushed to the government-run J J Hospital located nearby. He was later discharged, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.