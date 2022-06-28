Mumbai, June 28: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 30-year-old man who for stealing a scooter and presenting it as a gift for a friend. Police officials said that the accused gifted the stolen scooter as a return gift to his friend who helped him secure bail in an assault case.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police have recovered three scooters and four mobile phones from the accused's possession. The accused identified as Shahid Shaikh was arrested by the Antop Hill police from his Malwani residence. API Shivaji Madane is investigating the case. Karnataka HC Sets Aside Life Term of Woman Who Killed Her 2-Month-Old Daughter; Orders Her Release.

Nasir Kulkarni, senior police inspector said, "We were probing scooter theft cases when we learnt about Shaikh. We got his mobile number and using technical and human intelligence, we arrested him. We have recovered a scooter and phones kept in the dicky."

During questioning, Shaikh confessed that he stole the scooters since he couldn't ride gear bikes. "He was arrested in an Oshiwara police case and was in jail. He had stolen a scooter and gave it to the person who helped him to get bail," an officer said.

