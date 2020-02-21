Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Shopkeeper, Who Molested Two Minor Girls in Mulund, Arrested

Representational Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, February 21: Mumbai Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly molesting two minor girls in Mulund. The 70-year-old accused was nabbed after the mother of one of the girls filed a police complaint. The accused shopkeeper, identified as Dharamchand Patwari, was present in court on February 19 and was granted police custody till February 21, Mumbai Mirror reported. Mumbai Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Molested & Killed by Neighbour in Kandivali; Accused Arrested.

The girls, aged six and seven respectively, told cops that Patwari touched them inappropriately. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the first instance of molestation happened a month ago. “Both girls knew that he used to molest the other and they would often discuss it,” the woman said in her complaint. Mumbai Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Gangraped in Nalasopara During Morning Walk.

The minors were shocked with the repeated incidents of molestation and decided to hide this from their families. On Tuesday night, when Patwari met them he asked one of the girls to remove her clothes they when they decided to tell their families.

After the girls informed the family about the alleged incident, the family immediately filed a complaint against the accused. A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.