Mumbai, December 10: In yet another drugs bust, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of customs at Mumbai international airport arrested two Zimbabwean nationals in possession of Heroin on Thursday. The AIU officials seized Heroin weighing 35 kg from the duo. As per the AIU, the value of said Heroin is approximately Rs 240 crores. This is one of the biggest drugs seizures of this year, said the AIU official.

As per the report published by TOI, the AIU received a tip-off, based on which they intercepted the duo, a man and a woman, and searched their bags. The AIU found the white powder from the duo. Upon checking the white powder with the first test kit, it was confirmed that the white powder is Heroin. The AIU officials subsequently arrested the duo and seized the banned contraband. Maharashtra: Nigerian Among Two Arrested With Mephedrone Worth Rs 37.5 Lakh in Navi Mumbai.

The seized narcotics were sent to the lab for further analysis. The duo has been booked under the NDPS Act. The duo will be produced before the court on Friday, said the AIU. Foreign Drug Peddler Held in Karnataka, Drugs Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized.

As per the reports, a mother-daughter duo from Uganda was arrested at the Mumbai airport for illegal possession of heroin worth Rs 20 crore November 22. The mother-daughter duo was travelling from Juba via Dubai.

