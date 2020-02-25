Mumbai Con Family Dupes 12 Railway job aspirants of Rs 96 Lakh, FIR Registered

Indian Railways | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 25: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against a Mumbai family for allegedly cheating 12 youths seeking jobs in Indian Railway and swindling about Rs 96 lakh from them. Following the complaint against a Ghatkopar resident, a probe has been launched into the racket. A police official said that the racket has claimed more victims, Mumbai Mirror reported. 2 Fraudsters Arrested for Duping Unemployed Youths in Ghaziabad.

According to the report, a Mahim resident Narsimha Chinayya informed an acquaintance that youths in his village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi are looking for jobs. The acquaintance introduced Chinayya to Bhupendra Rawal and his son and daughter, who claimed that they knew officials of the railway recruitment board.

Rawal claimed that there were some vacant positions for clerks and ticket-checkers in the railway and offered to recommend youths' names in return of Rs 8 lakh each. Believing him, 12 villagers agreed to pay the bribe.

After receiving all payments and relevant documents between December 17 and March 2018, the fake letters were sent to the youths. The letter stated that they were appointed in commercial posts and not in permanent posts.

The youths were assured that they will be hired as permanent staff in the coming months. Rawal also took job seekers for a medical checkup at the railway hospital in Byculla.

Later, Rawal asked the youths to meet a senior railway official in Goa, who he claimed that was visiting from Delhi. “But when we reached there, he claimed that the officer had met with an accident en route. He also showed us some pictures of this supposed accident,” said the complainant, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Bhupendra told youths that their appointment was delayed due to the death of Delhi official in the road accident. The men later confronted the conman and demanded their money back. On inquiry, Central Railways said that the letterheads were fake. A probe has been launched into the matter.