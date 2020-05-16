Mumbai Cop, Who was Assistant Police Inspector in Dharavi, Dies of COVID-19

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, May 16: An assistant police inspector, who tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the infection at a civic-run hospital here on Saturday, an official said.

The 33-year-old officer attached to Shahu Nagar police station in Dharavi was found unconscious at his home in the early hours of the day and was rushed to civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, where he died, the official said. A resident of Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, the officer had been on sick leave, as he suffered from cold and fever, he said. Mumbai Police Personnel Set to Join Duty After Recovering From Coronavirus, Receives Hero's Welcome; Watch Video.

The deceased had undergone a swab test on Wednesday and his reports came out positive on Saturday, the official said. This is the ninth COVID-19 death to be reported in the Mumbai police force.