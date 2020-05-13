Mumbai Police Personnel Set to Join Duty After Recovering From Coronavirus, Receives Hero's Welcome; Watch Video

Mumbai police personnel receiving grand welcome after recovering from coronavirus (Photo Credits: Screenshot/Mumbai Police Twitter)

Mumbai, May 13: Keeping his promise of returning to duty, a 29-year-old Mumbai police cop on Wednesday discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus. Mumbai police lauded the courage of the cop in beating COVID-19. The force shared the video of him coming out of the hospital on their official Twitter handle. 'I'll Be Back Soon': Mumbai Police Personnel Keeps Spirit Hight After He Contracts Coronavirus, Asks Colleagues Not to Take Tension (Watch Video).

The police tweeted, “Our 29-year-old #CoronaWarrior is back. He is hale & hearty and looks forward to report back on duty. Welcome back, hero!” The brave policeman was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. When was taken to a hospital, the Mumbai police personnel displayed exemplary courage and had asked his colleagues not to take tension. He had said, “Don’t worry my friends, I will be back on duty.”

Mumbai Police Shared Video of 29-Year-Old Receiving Grand Welcome:

Police personnel are frontline warriors in the fight against coronavirus. Over 1,000 police personnel in Maharashtra have been tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the total infected cops, close to 400 belong to Mumbai police. Eight cops have also succumbed to the disease so far. Five of the fatalities are reported in Mumbai, while one member each of the police force in Pune, Solapur and Nashik has also died due to the deadly virus. Mumbai Police Reports Another COVID-19 Death, ASI Murlidhar Shankar Waghmare Succumbs to Infection.

Last month, the Maharashtra Home Ministry ordered the compulsory leave of all police personnel in Mumbai aged above 55. Meanwhile, on Wednesday. Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. The number of COVID-19 patients in this western state of India increased to 25,922 after 1,495 people tested positive for the deadly virus. The death toll in the state also inched closer to 950.