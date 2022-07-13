Mumbai: A cow fell into an open drainage on Tuesday afternoon in Panvel. The animal was rescued to land in a span of one hour with the assistance of Fire department and police authorities.

According to the Free Press Journal, citizens are now raising questions against the administration for leaving the drainage open which led to the unfortunate incident. Shopkeeper Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab. As part of the pre-monsoon preparedness, the civic body or the local concerned agency cleans all drainage and ensures that they are closed well before the monsoon arrives in the city.

This isn't the initial case of such an occurrence. Earlier this year, in April, a cow that slipped into a damaged manhole got rescued after two-hour process by the Vasai-Virar Fire Brigade and animal activists. While, the city had came across similar instances from near Dadar railway station during March 2022 wherein the drain lid was pushed down due to the cow's weight.

Love and care towards animals can be seen across the city. In a recent incident, people were filmed risking their lives to save a cow from a mountain peak. The video of this kind act, which is claimed to be shot at Panvel, went viral on social media.

Watch Viral Video:

