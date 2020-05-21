Mumbai-Delhi Maximum Flight Ticket Fare to be Rs 10,000 For 3 Months From May 25; Check Details And Airfare Caps Announced by Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 21: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at press conference on Thursday shared details about capping of flight tickets and other details. He said that in the case of Delhi-Mumbai the minimum fare would be Rs 3500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, the maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This will be operative for three months - till one minute to midnight on August 24.

Flight routes have been classified into seven categories - 1) Flight time less than 40 minutes, 2) 40 - 60 minutes, 3) 60 - 90 minutes, 4) 90 - 120 minutes, 5) 120 - 150 minutes, 6) 150 - 180 minutes, 7) 180 - 210 minutes.

He further added, "For operations from metro to non-metro cities and vice-versa, where weekly departures are less than 100, airlines free to operate any routes of 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020. For all other cities, airlines are free to use 1/3rd capacity of approved summer schedule 2020." Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

Minimum & Maximum Fare Set by Civil Aviation Minister

Talking about the safety precautions that need to be taken also includes where the cabin crew to be in full protective gear. Only one check-in bag per person will be allowed. Passengers should report before at least two hours before departure time.

A self-declaration or Aarogya Setu App status on a compatible device would be obtained to ensure that a passenger is free of COVID-19 symptoms. The Minister further informed that passenger with red status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed to travel.